ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Transition from active duty to civilian life can be difficult for some veterans, but one company is making that process easier by helping vets fulfill the dream of becoming small business owners.
“I said, you know this is my chance to serve my local community and I told my wife we are opening up a 9 Round,” said veteran Roni Meyerhoff.
Meyerhoff said in 2017 he jumped at the opportunity to open his own fitness center at a discount offered for his time serving our country.
“They incentivized for vets to get a discounted rate on the initial franchise fee. So it’s a low point allowing us to really afford that,” added Meyerhoff.
9 Round is a part of the VetFran program, an initiative sponsored by the International Franchise Association, which has helped over 6,000 military veterans become business owners across multiple franchises. And for
Meyerhoff the benefits go beyond owning his own business.
”Life is not important, except for the impact it has on others and that’s exactly what 9 Round has given me.”
Sentiments echoed by some of the vets that now use his gym.
“Just knowing Ronni’s background, I tell my vet’s neighbors, anybody I know, to just give it a try,” said Nicholes Smith.
Added veteran Jason Poole, “I’ve been doing it’s about six months right now and it’s helped me out a lot. I enjoy it.”
