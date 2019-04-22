“Because of the fire damage we know we're going to have to do some wiring in this area,” said Eddie Felton, American Legion Post 516 special projects manager.
Felton is describing the repairs needed to make Vietnam veteran Ricky Martin’s home safe for him to live in, but this assessment is three years in the making.
“His home sustained a fire during the holidays of 2016. The fire department had to put the fire out with water, there’s mold spores everything. The house in my opinion, has to be gutted. He has no electricity no running water,no gas, has not heat no nothing,” said Martin’s neighbor Sherrie Thomas-Baker.
Despite the conditions Martin, who is also legally blind, has continued to live in the property. With help of neighbors he says been able to get food and drinking water but Thomas-Barker says that’s not enough.
“The neighborhood has been trying to do all they could to assist him but he needs so much more than the neighborhood could offer so I’ve been reaching out and trying to get help,” she said.
Thomas-Baker says she spoke to multiple agencies and got nowhere until she contacted CBS46. That’s when we stepped in and got the American Legion Post 516 involved.
“We go and we help veterans anyway that we can, our moto is no veteran left behind but I know for a fact that we can refurbish this home,” added Felton.
American Legion Post 516 says they need help with donations and volunteers. If you’re interested in helping, go to www.wbhlegion.com.
