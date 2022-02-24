ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The American Red Cross is vowing to support at-risk families in Ukraine. It's sending 30 trained staff to Europe to support emergency communication needs of US military. Many other humanitarian groups will gear up to bring aid, especially to refugees.
Amnesty International Europe and central Asia advocacy director Daniel Balson says they're paying close attention to the conflict.
"We've been monitoring the situation very closely in Ukraine, and the situation is quite dire," said Balson.
The international community is assessing how much aid will be needed in Ukraine and Russia.
"We're looking at serious combat, in and around very large highly urbanized centers... there has been extensive documentation of conflict," said Balson.
They say it's still too early to know how many humanitarian workers will need to be on the ground.
"There's no question that sustained conflict prevents humanitarian organizations from accessing vital areas, and providing services to incredibly vulnerable people," said Balson.
University of West Georgia political science professor Kathie Barrett says it will soon become an all hands on deck situation with at least 100-thousand refugees needing help.
"You need to get health aid to the Ukraine and you need to get protection and care to the refugees. Refugees have likely lost everything," said Barrett.
Amnesty International is urging everyone to call their lawmakers.
"Members of Congress listen to their constituents. And of course Atlanta and Georgia is a vitally important state for electoral politics," said Balson.
The American Red Cross is also handing out comfort kits with hygiene items and other necessities to US servicemembers.
To get in touch with US citizens missing in Ukraine or Russia, call 1-888-407-4747.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.