MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) - Local animal rescue groups joined together to help Henry County Animal Care and Control with caring for 22 horses found malnourished on property located near McDonough.
The Henry County Police Criminal Investigation Division began investigating the incident. Warrants were issued for the three suspects who are believed to responsible for the current state of the horses in question. It is not clear if the horses are owned by the suspects, or if they are caretakers to the horses. The property owner is not the owner of the horses, according to one of the non-profit groups helping with the care. The horses have remained on the property.
Georgia Equine Rescue League along with Canine Pet Rescueare helping to keep the horses fed. The Georgia Department of Agriculture and the Henry County animal control are working with groups to help bring the horses back to health. Around half of the 22 horses were malnourished, and a few are considered in critical state of care.
Henry County animal control released information stating the horses are under veterinary care and are being fed, per veterinary instruction which is a very controlled amount of specific types and amounts of food, three times a day. Animal control made a list of items to donate if the public wanted to help out.
- Nutrena Safechoice Senior horse feed
- Manna Pro Max-E Glow rice bran pellets
- Alfalfa hay bales
- Coastal Bermuda hay bales or round rolls
Henry County animal control asks those wanting to help not to go to the property on King Mill Rd, to feed the horses, they are under a strict feeding schedule by a veterinarian. The horses are also on private property. Please call Henry County Animal Care and Control if you have any questions. The number is (770) 288-7387.
Members of the public who wish to know more about the non-profits feeding and caring for the horses can click on Canine Pet Rescue and Georgia Equine Rescue League for more information on how to help.
