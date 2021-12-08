ATLANTA (CBS46) — Concerns over organized retail crime continue nationwide, including metro Atlanta. The trend consists of several thieves stealing multiple items from stores in just minutes.
"They tend to look for products they can resell really quickly," Mike Combs, the Home Depot director of organized retail crime investigations, said. "What we've seen over the last few years is that the product usually ends up on online marketplaces or social media platforms."
Combs said the company has seen an increase in the trend, along with other major stores.
Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy told CBS46 you don't want to find yourself accidentally supporting the criminals.
According to McPhilamy, you should ask yourself questions, including why would someone resell a brand new item at a much lower cost, rather than return it?
He continued to say, the thieves use fake accounts and names, making it hard for police to catch them.
Officials suggest asking to meet the seller at a public place, like the police department.
"Bad actors trying to sell stolen items are not as likely to meet you and find an excuse, that's the time to raise the flag," he said.
