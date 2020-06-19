ATLANTA (CBS46) -- While some marched and chanted, others inspired by the black lives matter movement used their artistic ability to craft a different form of protest, now seen on Atlanta's beltline.
“Its bright yellow, you’re kind of forced to see the issue,” said mural organizer and photographer Justin Myers.
Myers said about 30 artists united to paint for a purpose, “Sometimes they say it’s better to ask for forgiveness than permission…Because we really felt like this needed to get done.”
Local Andre Barron said it’s a movement people can no longer ignore, “Every day they can’t help but to walk down and see that black lives matter.”
“That’s all we can hope is through awareness people find understanding and then from understanding they make changes and so we can all do better,” says Myers.
Nationwide, similar murals have been painted on city streets in Washington D.C., New York, Dallas, Austin, and Los Angeles. Myers said what he what he wants is the message to last.
"Art heals and art is active and art is interpretive and Art has no clear boundaries,” Jay goes on to say “I think any protest that has a creative spirit to it, its art.”
Local CC Carter agreed, but said more needs to be done.
“How long is it going to take how many generations how many lives are going to be taken before some change really happen so for me this is beautiful this is a beautiful sign of protest I personally want to see some laws changed,” said Carter.
