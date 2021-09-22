MORROW, Ga (CBS46) -- Legal car stunt events are becoming more common in metro Atlanta, after concerns of illegal street racing began last year.
But now through organized gatherings, groups like 'Take it to the Track' are hoping to help ease concerns.
"We're out here to promote safe driving in a legal place to take it off the streets," co-founder Brian Consaul said.
Recently, hundreds of drivers and onlookers gathered in a parking lot at Southlake Mall in Morrow.
"Morrow has stepped up and said you know what, we support this type of driving, just not on the street," Consaul said.
Earlier this year, Governor Brian Kemp signed legislation cracking down on those involved in illegal street racing.
In Atlanta, a street racing detail was formed that resulted in many citations and arrests.
But now some law enforcement officials are hoping these legal events will help put an end to the illegal gatherings on the street.
In Morrow, Police Chief Renan Lopez told CBS46 this allows the groups to put on more of an actual sporting event.
"We wanted to provide an environment or at least a venue for these guys to come out and be able to show out their cars," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.