ATLANTA (CBS46) — The famous hot dog company, Oscar Mayer, will be selling more than hot dogs on the streets of Atlanta on Thursday.
Oscar Mayer is now offering their Street Meat collection featuring fresh silhouettes and bold colors that combine the hottest streetwear trends with meat-inspired touches, such as bucket hats, slides, track suits, bomber jackets and more.
Street Meat was originally designed as the modern-day uniform for Oscar Mayer’s iconic Hotdoggers, the official drivers of the Wienermobile, But, they soon realized that Oscar Mayer fans would want the items too.
“Oscar Mayer has a legacy of sparking smiles and bringing levity to things that have gotten too serious, and streetwear is a ripe territory to playfully subvert,” said Megan Lang, Associate Marketing Director, Oscar Mayer. “The ethos of streetwear is hyper-serious and hyper-exclusive, so we hope fans embrace the Oscar Mayer version of Meatwear and have a little more fun getting dressed this fall.”
Oscar Mayer will be selling Street Meat at tricked out hot dog carts hiding in plain sign on Sept. 30 at Atlantic Station. Items will be priced between $3 and $65.
The items will also be available in New York and Los Angeles and pop-up shops will sell the collection nationwide throughout October. To find out more, follow @OscarMayer on Twitter.
