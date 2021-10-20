ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The the 27-foot long Oscar Mayer Hotdogger is rolling its way to Atlanta tomorrow Oct. 21st to Sunday, Oct. 24th, to spark smiles and joy with “Hallo-weenie” events!
We will be having tons of Halloween fun with our “Mummy Dog” at various Kroger locations.
- Oct. 21: Kroger at 3651 Peachtree Pkwy Suwanee, GA (11 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
- October 22: Kroger at 6001 Cumming Hwy NE Sugar Hill, GA (11 a.m. – 2 p.m.) and Kroger at 400 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Suwanee, GA (3 p.m. – 6 p.m.)
- Oct. 23: Kroger at 6555 Sugarloaf Pkwy Duluth, GA (11 a.m. – 2 p.m.) and Kroger at 3093 Steve Reynolds Blvd Duluth, GA (3 p.m. – 6 p.m.)
- Oct. 24: Kroger at 3035 Centerville Hwy Snellville, GA (11 a.m. – 2 p.m.) and Kroger at 1670 GA-124 (3 p.m. – 6 p.m.)
