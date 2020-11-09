Jon Ossoff is challenging his opponent incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue to a series of televised debates ahead of the January 5 runoff election.
In a letter to Perdue, the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate wrote, "I am asking you to join me in committing to three live, in-person debates sponsored by media organizations throughout our great state. Georgians deserve nothing less. I hope you will agree to give Georgians the debates they deserve.”
Perdue was unable to pull far enough away from Ossoff to avoid a runoff. Perdue captured 49.8 percent of the vote compared to Ossoff’s 47.9 percent in the November 3 election.
Click here to read the full letter addressed to Senator Perdue.
