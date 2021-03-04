An eleven-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital in Atlanta Thursday night in serious condition after being injured in a fire in Bartow County.
County Fire and Emergency Services Fire Chief Dwayne Jamison said when crews arrived at the house on Gilreath Road, they found fire and heavy smoke. Firefighters found a child trapped in a back bedroom and immediately worked to get him out of the flames. The boy was taken from the scene as firefighters got the blaze under control.
Chief Jamison said a firefighter was listed in fair condition after he suffered dehydration, smoke inhalation, and other injuries while fighting the fire.
Fire investigators haven't released a cause of the fire.
