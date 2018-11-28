Clay County, GA (CBS46) Individuals who have received assistance at the Disaster Recovery Center in Fort Gaines will have to look elsewhere in two days when doors permanently close.
The center will officially close it's doors on Dec. 1. Hurricane Michael survivors in need of assistance are asked to visit the center before 6 p.m.
For other options, call the FEMA Hotline at 800-621-3362 or go online at www.disasterassistance.gov.
