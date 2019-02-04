CLAYTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) Clayton County Police are investigating the death of a man found on Monday.
The man is middle-aged and died from a gunshot wound, according to a Clayton County Police Department spokesperson. No other details are known at this time.
CBS46 will continue to provide updates as the investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.