Bartow County, GA (CBS46) "Eli was willing to try anything academically or socially. She was also the definition of love, as she loved her family and school fiercely, especially Ms. Allison Gilbert," said Francie Livingston.
Livingston is a counselor at Pine Log Elementary School where third-grade student Elizabeth Kaplan, lovingly referred to as Eli, is being remembered. Elizabeth passed following two battles with cancer.
"Elizabeth was the smallest in class but she had the biggest heart," said Elizabeth's kindergarten and second grade teacher Ms. Gilbert. "Elizabeth loved helping me. She would come in and say, 'Do you have anything you need me to do for you?' She was like my own personal paraprofessional. When I would ask the students what they wanted to be when they grew up, Elizabeth would always say, 'a teacher.' Although she is no longer with us, we will always cherish the memories we have of her."
In September, several schools including Pine Log, held fundraisers for Elizabeth's family. They raised more than $12,000.
Those interested in donating, can contact the school at 770-606-5864.
Grief counselors will be made available Thursday, Nov. 29 to help students and the entire Pine Log community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.