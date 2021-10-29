CUMMING, Ga. (CBS46) – A metro Atlanta middle school was briefly put on lockdown Friday after several students had a bad reaction to gummies, deputies say.
A total of 11 Otwell Middle School students had a reaction to gummies that another student brought from home. Two of the students were transported to Northside- Forsyth Hospital after becoming ill due to the gummies. As for the rest of the students, they were reported to be in stable condition, however they were transported to CHOA as a precaution, deputies told CBS46 News.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said that the students were tested for TCH but confirmed that the results came back negative.
After further investigation, it was determined that the students took 5mg Melatonin gummies.
"We greatly appreciate the quick response from our first responders to keep our students and staff safe,” said Principal Steve Miller.
Stay with CBS46 News as this story develops.
