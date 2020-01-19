GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Glendale family said their cat came home with a blow dart through its snout Friday night, then escaped after being treated at the vet.
“His name is Ringo,” Adrienne Ingram said. “He’s a black and white long hair.” She said she came home around 11 p.m., and Ringo came home about a half an hour later.
“He’s essentially an indoor cat, but there are times when he likes to go outside,” said Ingram. “When he does, he’s not outside for very long.”
Ringo wasn’t acting out of the ordinary, but Ingram noticed he had “something orange on his nose.” As she approached her cat, she noticed a blow dart was dangling through his snout.
“To me, it seems like their intended purpose was to injure him more than they did,” Ingram said. “If not, kill him because it was a blow dart at his head."
Ingram and her daughter, Rhiannon, rushed Ringo to Blue Pearl, the closest 24-hour vet. The staff treated him, and within 15 minutes, he was waiting to be discharged.
Rhiannon said she was walking Ringo around on a leash when the automatic doors startled him, and he leaped outside. They started to scour the area and found him heavily medicated, in the back of a dumpster at a nearby gas station.
“We cornered him. He jumped over me, and he ran away,” Ingram said. Ringo was last spotted at the Rio Santa Fe Apartment complex, near McDowell and Dysar roads, but hasn’t been seen since.
“He’s got his shots,” Ingram said.”He’s neutered. He’s chipped. All the precautions.”
Ringo also has a neon bandage around his front right arm. “I’m just asking for people to keep an eye out for our cat because he’s scared, he was alone and in a place where none of us are,” said Rhiannon.
If you think you’ve seen Ringo, contact Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.
