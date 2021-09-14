ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Humane Society is completely full, and are holding a special event to help find forever homes for the many dogs and cats they rescue.
Both the West Midtown and Alpharetta locations will be participating in a “name your price” adoption event, wherein prospective pet owners decide what they want to pay for adoption fees, including for puppies and kittens. The promotion will only run from Friday, September 17 through Sunday, September 19.
While the promotion applies to dogs and cats of any age, participants are limited to one canine per household. Cats and kittens will be buy one, get one free.
The event will be held at the West Midtown and Alpharetta locations only, as foster animals and virtual adoptions do not apply. For more information visit here.
