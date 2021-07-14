Friends of one of the shooting victims found shot to death in the back of a pick up truck at the Pinetree Country Club are speaking out about their friend, Henry Valdez, to provide an intimate look at who he was and the life he lived.
Friends of 46-year-old Valdez told CBS46 reporter Tori Cooper he would lend a helping hand to anyone in need, and out of everyone, he didn’t deserve to be kidnapped and shot.
Ashley Nelson, of Orange County, California, said she had been friends with Valdez for three years, and that he owned and operated a marijuana delivery service in Orange County, which is legal in the state of California.
“I know he does do deliveries. I know he has the train of thought and a mentality around cannabis being a medication, which is so very true especially in the veteran community and in the communities that do experience PTSD," Nelson said. "It's been legalized in California, it’s no longer taboo. He was subtle about it too. He wasn’t in your face offering up samples, he was there for the people who felt they needed it.”
Nelson said she hung out with Valdez three days a week, volunteering together, cleaning up the beach and hosting veterans events through the Sterling Productions Group in Orange County.
The Sterling Productions Group centers around women and men looking to transform their lives for the better, and look for ways to better service the community, according to their website.
Nelson said she trusted her own son with him and he helped mentor her husband through the Sterling Productions Group.
“Him and all the other guys in the group helped get my husband back on track and it gave him an extra pep in his step," she said. "My husband really looked up to him and he still can’t believe out of all people this happened to Henry.”
Nelson said she doesn’t know why anyone would want to hurt Valdez.
“If he see’s anyone in need, he’s the first one to react and the first one to try to help. Whether it’s holding the door open to just helping a person load all the groceries in their car, or helping someone across the street. Henry was there for anyone who looked like they needed help. He was a fire-extinguisher and a solution finder."
Nelson said she was shocked by the news that he was one of three men shot and killed at the Pinetree Country Club two weeks ago.
“It breaks my heart to even think of his last moments, out of anyone I know he does not deserve that,” she said.
Police said Valdez, and 76-year-old Paul Pierson, were both found tied up and shot in the back of a vehicle that drove up on the course with both men bound with duct tape in the back.
The third shooting victim was golf pro Gene Siller, who police said was shot after stumbling upon the crime.
The suspect facing felony murder and kidnapping charges in all three shootings is 23-year-old Bryan Rhoden, according to police.
Nelson and friends all told CBS46 that Valdez was a surfer with a smile that brought sunshine to the beach.
“I mean you could hear his raspy laugh and his laugh in a crowded room, because he’s always laughing he’s always smiling,” Nelson continued.
They described him as the man who was always willing to paddle out of his way towards those in need.
“I really hope they find out what really went on.”
Friends said he was a lover of the small things in life.
“He loved the beach, he loved everything about the sun, just the freedom of being at the beach and the freedom of surfing, he loved it all.”
Most of all they also said that he loved giving back.
“You are your best self when you are in service and Henry was in service on a daily basis.”
Nelson and friends told CBS46 that they paddled out in the ocean this week, to say a prayer for Valdez and to enjoy one last moment with their buddy surfing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.