Hogansville, GA (CBS46) A brush fire was burning out of control in the Troup County community of Hogansville but crews have contained it but it is far from extinguished.
The fire started on the 100 block of Lincoln Street and firefighters with the Georgia Department of Forestry cut a swath around it in hopes of containing it but the fire jumped a trench and was burning out of control at one point.
The Hogansville Police Department posted an update on Facebook early Monday morning, saying the fire is contained but is heavily fueled by bamboo, and that was making popping sounds, almost like gunfire.
A state forestry plane will do a flyover to assess the fire at first light Monday morning. The department may have to bring in a firefighting chopper that would use city water to help battle the blaze.
No structures are threatened. No word on what caused the fire.
