MACON, Ga. (CBS46/AP) -- Authorities said a Georgia inmate hanged himself in his isolation cell while two deputies and a nurse failed to follow inmate monitoring policy.
The Telegraph reported the Bibb County Sheriff's Office has an internal investigation with details surrounding the death of 40-year-old inmate William Elder Homan.
The 17-page investigative summary says Homan killed himself in February, just days after he was jailed over a possible probation violation related to shoplifting.
According to the summary, investigators determined deputies Kaleb White and Geoffrey Osman doctored records stating they conducted required hourly inmate checks. Sheriff David Davis said both Osman and White have since resigned.
The report also said a Correct Health nurse named Crystal Wilson-Perez was fired for not following the company's inmate monitoring policy.
