CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- After more than 30 years in various roles with Clayton County, District Attorney Tracy Graham Lawson is retiring.
Her last day was Wednesday, July 31. Before becoming DA she was an assistant district attorney and a juvenile judge. She’s served as DA for more than ten years.
She is ending her time in the role by giving back.
Lawson and Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke are together donating $350,000 to an organization that helps young sex trafficking victims from all over the state.
“I would say that’s one of the most horrific crimes we see because of the just devastation of a person’s psyche having been subjected to being sex trafficked,” said Lawson.
The money is forfeiture funds that the DA’s can decide how they want to spend, as long as it meets certain requirements under the law.
The money is being donated to GiGi’s House, a faith-based non-profit that houses survivors of sex trafficking. The girls ages 13 to 19 are usually referred by DFCS. They live at the home, get home schooled and go through counseling.
“I was so overwhelmed the day I got the phone call because I just couldn’t believe it,” said GiGi’s House founder Sabrina Crawford.
“The first thing when they get here above all else is we offer love. That’s the one thing that we find the girls are lacking, the one common denominator that we see over and over is that they’re looking for love and they just happened to find it in the wrong places,” said Crawford.
Lawson said, “I like charities but I’d say Gigi’s House has pulled my heartstrings the most and I just believe in their cause and the necessity of that home and they are so giving there and so passionate about helping these young ladies that I wanted to be able to help them help these young people.”
“I decided to give them $50,000 which stunned them and then literally when I was talking to my chief assistant DA, my chief investigator, I said, ‘I really would like to give them another $200,000,’ and within about five minutes of that conversation the secretary that handles the forfeitures came up to me and said, ‘do you know what I have in my arms right now?’ and I go, ‘no I don’t know.’ She goes, ‘I have $200,000.’ I go, “God is good’ because it was like it was sent,” said Lawson.
Cooke donated $100,000 to the organization.
Crawford said she constantly has to turn girls away because their house only has ten beds. They want to raise $2.5 million to expand on their seven acres by building more houses and space for the girls to get counseling. They would like to be able to house 50 girls in what Crawford calls a village.
“What we want to be able to do is provide that level of care to continue so when they turn 18 it isn’t just, here’s the real world and you have nobody to help you,” said Crawford.
GiGi’s House has served more than 30 girls in the year and a half it’s been open.
Crawford said, “I’m just overwhelmed by the generosity and overwhelmed by how many people have come alongside of us to help us along the way. I can’t wait to see what the future brings.”
Lawson is happy to help and hopes other DA’s and law firms follow her lead.
She said, “It’s joyful.”
