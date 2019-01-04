ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Friday’s news conference in the North Wing of the Georgia Capitol might’ve been the last for outgoing Gov. Nathan Deal. The two-term Republican only has ten days left in office.
The gathering in front of television cameras included Gov.-elect Brian Kemp and executives of Korean-based battery manufacturer SK Innovation, which announced in November it’s bringing 2,000 jobs to Jackson County.
After the news conference, CBS46 News asked Deal a question that got him a little teary-eyed. The question: “What has your time in office meant to you personally?”
“Don’t you make me cry,” Deal said with a laugh.
He then choked back tears as he answered the question.
“I just want to say thank you to the people of Georgia. They’ve been extremely kind to me and to my wife,” Deal said. “Everywhere we go, people that we do not know come up and say, ‘Thank you,’ and that means more to me than any plaque or anything somebody could give me. It’s the goodwill and the good wishes of the people of the state of Georgia, so I want to reciprocate their sentiments and say, ‘Thank you’ to them.”
Since Deal took office in 2011, more than 818,000 private sector jobs have been created. His last day in office is Jan. 14.
