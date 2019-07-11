ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It was a cry for help from a group in need that has touched the Atlanta community.
"Watching my favorite news channel CBS, I saw where they needed help, so I said let me help them," said Jourline 'Jerry' Jenkins, an Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority member.
That cry for help was from a group of students from England who traveled to Atlanta to learn the game they love, basketball.
The group raised funds for plane tickets, but when their school pulled the funding for their accommodation at short notice, it left them homeless upon arrival.
After CBS46 ran the story, the people of Atlanta opened their hearts.
"Since the news of yesterday day night we've had a couple of phone calls which is great," said Southfields Academy Basketball Coach Sarah McDermott. "We had a lady, Miss Brown who offered to open her home to the boys which is a great opportunity for them to come and stay, so they will be safe that's the main thing. And also today another lady, Mrs Jerry I think her name is, she donated $1,000 towards us."
"I tell folks we were so poor we couldn't even afford the whole word we were just 'po,' but people would always help us. So I said if I ever gettin to be able to give to folks, I'm going to give," said Jenkins.
Thanks to the Atlanta community the kids dream of learning basketball in Atlanta is far from a nightmare.
"The community in Atlanta is amazing, I think. Yeah they're just amazing, words can't express how happy I am," said McDermott. "And I thank you so much CBS Channel 46 for helping us out, because if it wasn't, we wouldn't have gotten the responses we have and I'm very, very grateful."
Though they now have housing, the students still need help with provisions and toiletries.
If anyone is able to help, they ask people to reach out to Sheryl Howard at the Howard Foundation by emailing DZHoward16079@bellsouth.net or call 404-353-0200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.