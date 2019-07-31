COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A community meeting intended to ease the fears of the public, has instead fired people up even more.
Hundreds showed up to hear directly from the president and vice president of the company that is releasing a dangerous chemical into the air off Atlanta Road in Cobb County; but residents weren’t satisfied with what they heard.
Phil MacNabb is the president of Sterigenics, a company that sterilizes medical equipment with a chemical called ethylene oxide. In 2016, the EPA determined ethylene oxide was far more dangerous than previously thought – and classified it as a chemical that “definitely” causes cancer. MacNabb told the crowd that the company has taken steps to reduce emissions of the dangerous gas, saying there had been “a period in 2015” when additional technologies were implemented to bring the annual ethylene oxide emission output down from about 3,000 pounds a year, to about 200 pounds a year.
But for the residents who live near the plant, that doesn’t fly; they say no amount of the toxin is acceptable.
The crowd booed McNabb when he tried to apologize for not alerting the public to the dangerous emissions.
“I know that because this is a surprise there's a lot of feeling of mistrust and I apologize, we should have gotten out ahead of this awhile ago,” he said. But that apology seemed insincere, at best, given the fact that the company has been dealing with outraged residents in Illinois, near another one of its plants, for the last year.
Citizens in Willowbrook, Illinois found out about the plant’s carcinogenic emissions in August of 2018 and have since been in a battle with the company, trying to get it shut down. A group called “Stop Sterigenics” formed in Willowbrook and member Lauren Kaesburg was devastated when she learned the same situation was happening in Georgia.
“It was emotional, it was enraging, frustrating… I am incredibly angry that Sterigenics has been dealing with our community for the last year, knowing full well that thousands and thousands of residents and children in and outside of Smyrna are experiencing the exact same thing that we are - and they did absolutely nothing to let anyone know that,” said Kaesburg.
Currently Sterigenics is self-reporting the emissions data from its Cobb County plant, which is what led the EPA to project an elevated risk of cancer in the neighborhoods around it.
The next step for residents now, says Kaesburg is to work with state and local representatives to hire an independent firm to test the air quality around the plant. She said her group was shocked at how high the levels were there, and it’s been a battle ever since. She hopes what they’ve gone through in Illinois, will help lead the way for residents here as they launch a long and difficult battle to stop Sterigenics from pumping poison into the air.
“I think that it's a head spinning experience, there's a lot to learn,” she said. “It is worth investing some time to really understand what's going on [because] I think what’s next, is being bombarded with horrible stories, people’s stories of loss and illness. In our community, there are hundreds of lawsuits pending against Sterigenics.”
A day after the company held the community meeting, Georgia Congressman David Scott released the following statement demanding transparency about health risks.
"The health of the people in out community is priority number one for me. I am alarmed by recent reports of the Sterigenics plant emitting dangerous levels of toxic, cancer-causing chemical into the air. This plant is closely located near residential communities, schools, a shelter for homeless women and children., the Chattahoochee River, and an animal shelter -- placing hundreds of Smyrna residents and families at serious health risk. This situation is urgent and must be rectified right away.
I am joining with State Representative Erick Allen and Senator Jen Jorda and calling on Sterigenics to suspend operations at their Smyrna facility until independent emissions testing may be conducted. We are also demanding transparency and an explanation as to the actions, or Smyrna community of its associated risks. As our constituents continue to potentially be exposed to EtO, it is important that the EPA and other key organizations work together to reduce the emissions of EtO and quickly and accurately convey information on exposure risk to the community at large."
