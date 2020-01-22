DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) Some parents in DeKalb County are outraged, saying the district's new "relief" plan doesn't go far enough.
Many of them were invited to participate in the rezoning process but some who talked with CBS46 News feel like their input was brushed aside and when it’s all said and done, Dunwoody Elementary will still be overcrowded.
Two new elementary schools are being built to help relieve the overcrowding and after months of planning and an interim principal jumping into the process, a new plan was unveiled.
That plan will pull children from the overcrowded schools into the new schools but it will only pull about 100 students from Dunwoody Elementary, which means it will still have to house some students in trailers.
Hela Sheth has a first grader at Dunwoody Elementary School.
"Parents are outraged by this proposal," said Sheth."We have more than 200 hundred students over capacity.”
Dekalb County Board of Education member Stan Jester tells CBS46 this is not the final plan and that they will continue to seek input from the community, although he acknowledges, it will not be a quick process.
“Building new schools is politically challenging, in that an elementary school costs as much as $35 million dollars,” Jester told CBS46 News. “It's acceptable for people to be concerned about the timeline.”
Jester says around 75% of the way through the redistricting process, they changed superintendents, so they will be seeking input from the community and looking at new maps for redistricting and rezoning but says it's not a quick process.
CBS46 has reached out to the DeKalb County School District for comment, but have yet to hear back.
We’ll keep you posted.
