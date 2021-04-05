Over 1,700 homes were impacted by last month's deadly tornado

The initial damage assessment is complete following the deadly tornado that struck Coweta County and the City of Newnan on March 26.
Preliminary assessments by emergency response agencies and officials suggests a total of 1,744 homes were impacted by the tornado, with approximately 120 of those homes sustaining major damage, and 70 destroyed.
Due to the extent of damages, there will be an additional joint damage assessment that will begin the week of April 5.
The results of those assessments will be used to determine if damage thresholds have been met for a Federal Disaster Declaration. According to Coweta County.
Multiple agencies and non-profit organizations are assisting with short-term and long-term recovery efforts for those impacted by this tragic event.
