ATLANTA (CBS46)—The vast majority of claims filed for unemployment benefits last week were employer filed claims.
According to the Georgia Department of Labor, 247,003 initial claims were processed last week and employee filed claims accounted for 94% of the fillings.
Many Georgians continue to remain out of work or working reduced hours. In the past month, state labor workers have processed 1,090,536 claims, more than the combined total for the previous three years, according to a press release.
“Employer filed claims have proven to be beneficial not only for employers wishing to provide financial support for employees until they can get them back to work, but also employees who are able to work a few hours a week and still receive state and federal benefits,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “Despite claims to the contrary, returning to work does not automatically eliminate an individual’s state unemployment eligibility.”
New rules passed by Congress and signed by President Trump in response to the coronavirus pandemic allows “an individual to earn up to $300 per week without reducing their weekly benefit amount. This allows employees to work reduced hours and still qualify for state weekly benefits and the federal $600 weekly supplement”, a Georgia Department of Labor officials wrote.
“We are working very diligently to come up with solutions to get Georgians back to work as soon as it is safe to do so,” Butler said. “Although some people are returning to work, the GDOL will continue to process and make payments for all weeks an individual was eligible for benefits.”
Last week, GDOL issued regular state unemployment benefits totaling $101,368,795, up $32 million over the previous week.
Over the last four weeks, $227 million has been paid in regular state unemployment benefits, with $309 million paid for the year, more than the annual total for each of the previous two years ($298 million in 2019 and $300 million in 2018).
Any individual eligible for any of the unemployment compensation programs - state and federal- is entitled to an additional $600 per week on top of their current state unemployment amount.
The current minimum state unemployment benefit amount in Georgia is $55 per week and the current maximum benefit amount is $365 per week.
The amount an individual will receive is based on the amount of wages earned.
The $600 weekly payment cost the federal government $364 million last week alone, Georgia Department of Labor officials reported.
The $600 additional weekly will go to individuals who are self-employed, gig workers, 1099 independent contractors, employees of churches, employees of non-profits, or those with limited work history who do not qualify for state unemployment benefits.
Last Wednesday, GDOL began sending over 257,000 emails to applicants potentially eligible for the additional $600 a week federal payment to continue their application process for federal benefits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.