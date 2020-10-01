ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As the calendar turns to the final month before the election, more than 130,000 mail-in/absentee ballots have already been sent back to their respective counties by voters casting their votes early.
According to the state of Georgia, as of Thursday, a total of 132,733 ballots have been returned and accepted by counties/state. Twenty-two ballots have been rejected due to problems. A total of 1,400,704 ballots have been requested by voters to mail back to the state. Based on the numbers requested, approximately 20 percent of eligible voters in Georgia plan to vote absentee/mail-in and the current return rate of ballots stands at 9.5 percent.
When breaking the vote down by race/ethnicity, Non-Hispanic White voters have returned 75,524 ballots compared to Non-Hispanic Black voters who have returned 44,581 ballots. According to the state of Georgia, 103,874 of the ballots returned came from people who voted in the 2016 General Election while 28,859, or 7.3 percent, came from people who didn't vote in the 2016 General Election.
Voters over the age of 55 made up the largest group of voters who have returned ballots, with approximately 110,000 of the more than 130,000 total ballots coming from voters above the age of 55. Finally, Female voters have returned more ballots than males by a 54.6 percent to 45.2 percent margin. Females also outnumber males in ballots requested by more than 200,000.
The next big date for the 2016 General Election will be October 12 when in-person early voting starts across the state of Georgia.
