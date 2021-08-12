ATLANTA (CBS46) -- After a lengthy investigation, authorities conducted a search warrant at a home suspected of illegal activity which resulted in the arrest of two people on Tuesday.
The Atlanta Police APEX investigators received a tip back in June regarding illegal activity at a home on the 1600 block of Mary George Avenue in northwest Atlanta.
Authorities determined that narcotics were being sold from the home following their investigation. Officials then executed a search warrant at the home on August 10.
During the operation, officers arrested 37-year-old Jeffery Elkin and 46-year-old Joseph Taylor; they also recovered two stolen handguns, over $14,000 in cash and illegal narcotics.
The handguns were determined to have been stolen over two years ago, one being stolen in the Atlanta and the other being stolen in Sandy Springs, according to investigators.
37-year-old Jeffery Elkin was charged with Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Distribute, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.
46-year-old Joseph Taylor was charged with Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Distribute, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Mr. Taylor is a career criminal with multiple previous arrests for burglary, theft from auto, theft by taking and narcotics charges
Both were transported to the Fulton County Jail.
The Atlanta Police Department released the following statement following the investigation:
"We are pleased with the work our investigators put into this case. Our communities deserve better than to have armed, career criminals selling narcotics next door to their homes. We are hopeful these arrests will help show our commitment to improving the quality of life for everyone in our city. If you see something suspicious or know of other criminal activity-call 911 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Your call to Crime Stoppers will be anonymous and you may be entitled to a reward."
