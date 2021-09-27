ATLANTA (CBS46) — Nestle USA Inc. is recalling 27,872 pounds of frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.
The frozen pepperoni pizza cartons are believed to actually contain frozen three-meat pizza, which includes possible allergens such as textured soy protein.
Health officials with the Food Safety and Inspection Services say the problem was discovered after the firm received a consumer complaint about the misbranding.
There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption at this time. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider immediately.
The pizza products were produced on June 30 and have a "best buy" date of March 2022. For consumers who have this pizza in their freezer, they are encouraged not to eat it and instead throw it away or return it to the store from which they bought it from.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.