The campaigns for Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats have entered the final weekend as the Secretary of State’s office released the latest early voting numbers.
According to a spokesperson with Georgia Secretary of State’s office, over 3 million people have early voted during this year’s highly competitive Senate runoff.
Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock are running to unset Senators Perdue and Loeffler.
Election day takes place on Tuesday, January 5th.
The final weekend of campaigning comes as Senator Perdue’s office announced Perdue will quarantine after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
There is no word on when Senator Perdue will return to the campaign trail, however, his campaign announced both the senator and his wife tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday.
Senator Loeffler’s campaign announced there are no events on Friday, however, Senator Loeffler is scheduled to make a campaign appearance on Saturday in Forsyth County at 419 Atlanta Road in Cumming. The event is slated to start at 10:30 a.m.
Senator Loeffler’s opponent, Reverend Raphael Warnock, announced a series of campaign stops on New Year's Day.
Reverend Warnock scheduled an “It’s Time to Vote” event at Confidence Church in LaGrange at 10:15 a.m. on Friday.
After the event, Reverend Warnock will be at the Columbus Civic Center located at 400 Fourth Street in Columbus. The Columbus event is slated to start at 1:00 p.m.
After the Columbus event, Rev. Warnock will be in Culloden at the Salem Recreation Park located at 1193 Allen Road. Gates open at 2:00 p.m. and the event is scheduled to start at 3:15 p.m.
Reverend Warnock will end his campaigning Friday, New Year's Day, in Macon at the Unionville Missionary Baptist Church located at 3837 Houston Avenue in Macon. The event is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.
Senator Perdue’s opponent, Jon Ossoff, cancelled an East Point event on Friday due to the weather.
Friday’s campaigning comes as the two national parties have its eyes set on Georgia.
Democrats need to win both Senate seats in order to take back control of the Senate, with a 50-50 tie broken by incoming Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and President Donald Trump are expected to campaign in Georgia in the coming days.
