CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46)-- Multiple agencies are investigating various animals hoarded at a home in Jonesboro.
According to a Facebook video released by Clayton County Police, they have seized over 30 animals.
Clayton County police tell us they received a tip on Monday about the situation located at the 8000 block of Dundy Court.
Police said the animal control unit immediately went to check out the home, and they spoke with the suspect, but she did not allow anyone inside her residence.
A police spokesperson said the suspect told animal control she has five great Danes and 13 cats, which exceeds the maximum number of animals inside a residence.
She also told the unit, she was fostering a rescue group. During the investigation, officials found out that to be untrue.
At some point, the suspect allowed officers to see only four dogs.
A police spokesperson with Clayton County said it was a multi-agency effort to execute a search warrant and search her residence for a second time on Tuesday.
According to officials, she denied investigators entry. But the suspect admitted to having a pig that was unable to move, and they were allowing the pig to go to the bathroom on itself.
Investigators said the odor of urine was present from outside of the home, based on the number of animals and information they had, that was enough to execute a search warrant.
Updates will be made to this story when new information is released.
