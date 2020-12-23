Over 30 residents are looking for a place to live after fire ripped through their apartment complex in McDonough Tuesday night.
The fire started around 8 p.m. at the complex on the 800 block of Crossings Boulevard. When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames shooting from the roof and attic. In all, 12 units were damaged and 32 people displaced. Luckily, no injuries were sustained.
No word on a cause of the fire. The Red Cross is assisting those affected.
