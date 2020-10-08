ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As the calendar turns to the final month before the election, more than 130,000 mail-in/absentee ballots have already been sent back to their respective counties by voters casting their votes early.
According to the U.S. Elections Project, as of Thursday, a total of 335,233 ballots have been returned and accepted by counties/state. Seventy-four ballots have been rejected due to problems. A total of 1,545,375 ballots have been requested by voters to mail back to the state. Based on the numbers requested, approximately 22.1 percent of eligible voters in Georgia plan to vote absentee/mail-in and the current return and accepted rate of ballots stands at 21.7 percent.
In the metro Atlanta area, the breakdown of ballots looks like this:
- Cobb County - 160,678 ballots requested; 28,197 ballots returned
- DeKalb County - 156,633 ballots requested; 30,355 ballots returned
- Fulton County - 182,116 ballots requested; 35,689 ballots returned
- Gwinnett County - 141,669 ballots requested; 4,603 ballots returned
When breaking the vote down by race/ethnicity, Non-Hispanic White voters have returned 181,600 ballots compared to Non-Hispanic Black voters who have returned 115,166 ballots. According to the state of Georgia, 260,338 of the ballots returned came from people who voted in the 2016 General Election while 74,895, or 22.3 percent, came from people who didn't vote in the 2016 General Election.
Voters over the age of 55 made up the largest group of voters who have returned ballots, with approximately 264,000 of the more than 335,000 total ballots coming from voters above the age of 55. Finally, Female voters have returned more ballots than males by a 55.9 percent to 43.9 percent margin. Females also outnumber males in ballots requested by more than 200,000.
Nationwide, more than 6,000,000 ballots have been returned and accepted by states, according to the U.S. Elections Project. Note, not all states are reporting their early voting numbers yet.
The next big date for the 2016 General Election will be Monday when in-person early voting starts across the state of Georgia.
