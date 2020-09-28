ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As absentee/mail-in voting gets rolling across the United States, multiple states including Georgia, have already started reporting numbers from this early voting.
According to the state of Georgia, as of Monday morning, a total of 40,285 mail ballots have been returned and accepted by the state compared to a total of six ballots rejected by the state. A total of 1,317,296 ballots have been requested by voters to mail back to the state. Based on the numbers requested, the state of Georgia currently has a return rate of 3.1 percent.
Looking deeper at the numbers, when breaking the vote down by race/ethnicity, Non-Hispanic White voters have returned 23,379 ballots compared to Non-Hispanic Black voters who have returned 12,686 ballots at this point in the cycle. According to the state of Georgia, 31,640 of the ballots returned came from people who voted in the 2016 General Election while 8,645, or 21.5 percent, came from people who didn't vote in the 2016 General Election.
Voters over the age of 55 made up the largest group of voters who have returned ballots, with approximately 34,000 of the 40,285 total ballots coming from voters above the age of 55. Finally, Female voters have returned more ballots than males by a 53.3 percent to 46.5 percent margin. Females also outnumber males in ballots requested by almost 200,000.
The next big date for the 2016 General Election will be October 12 when in-person early voting starts across the state of Georgia.
