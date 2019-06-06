MONROE, Ga. (CBS46) -- In honor of D-day a group of people will jump from a plane at the Skydive in Monroe on Thursday.
This anniversary marks 75 years since the invasion of Normandy during WWII.
The ceremony will start at 5 a.m. and the plane jump will start soon after.
According to Skydive, around 25 people will be seen jumping from a plane to commemorate D-Day.
They will jump around the 500 block of Towler Street in Monroe.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
