ALPHARETTA, GA. (CBS46) - At Dance 101 class in Alpharetta, you find that age is nothing but a number.
CBS46 Anchor Tracye Hutchins asked instructor and Director, Ophelia de La Valette how it feels to be 62.
"It feels great, it feels great, it's a wonderful age, at least it is for me," de La Valette said.
She told CBS46 she is living her best life, because she stays active.
"To stay young, body and mind you have to move your body as much as you can," de La Valette advised.
She feels like she is a 25-year-old on the inside, but of course every time she looks in the mirror, she is reminded that she is not 25.
The philosophy at Dance 101, according to de La Valette is simple make exercise a priority and make it fun. She says a body that's not in motion will start aching, get fatigued and feel old.
Student Jane Shively doesn not mind telling CBS46 how old she is.
"No... I'm proud of myself," said Shively, "58 going on 9."
Shively is not shy about her age.
"Aging is reality, but also here you find friends who are closer to my age. and we look like, oh we're so tired our back is aching, but then when we dance, we shine, and then we're like look at us you 20-year-old, kind of thing," she told CBS46.
Another dance student said that she would be 57 this year, but you learn about yourself, you have arrived and that is it is great.
