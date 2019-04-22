DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The showers and thunderstorms that blew through Georgia Thursday night and into Friday morning caused extensive damage and now there's a new concern in DeKalb County.
Rain adding to already saturated grounds is causing major flooding concerns. That flooding is leading to another problem, sanitary spills.
Several major and minor sanitary spills have been reported. That's resulted in hundreds of thousands of gallons of sewage spilling into creeks and rivers throughout the county.
A total of 12 spills were reported by the county, with eight of the 12 spills designated "major" spills. A major spill means more than 10,000 gallons overflowed.
DeKalb County said the total volume of the 12 spills it reported was 413,673 gallons. The county said crews have "cleaned up, disnfected, and placed spill notification signs at all areas where spills occurred.
The county asked that anyone who wanted to report an overflow or spill to call 770-270-6243.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.