ATLANTA (CBS46) -- More than 300 Gwinnett County School buses could be affected by a national recall of over 50,000 buses nationwide.
The bus maker, Thomas, hasn't released the VINs of all the buses that will be part of the recall. Until that information is given to Gwinnett Schools, it can't say exactly how many buses could be involved.
However, even if all of Gwinnett County Schools buses were impacted, the buses won't be taken out of service, Gwinnett School District director of community relations Bernard Watson told CBS46.
According to Watson, the fix to the recall is adding two inches of padding to the bottom of the seat back, which wouldn't take the buses out of service.
