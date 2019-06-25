ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Over 1,000 Georgia Power customers are offline after storms ripped through metro Atlanta Monday night.
Several customers are without power in eastern Atlanta with most of those customers in southeast Atlanta. Many others are without service in an area near Briarcliff and Lavista roads in DeKalb County.
Georgia Power representatives say service is expected to be restored around 1 p.m.
