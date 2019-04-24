CARROLTON, Ga (CBS46) -- Over one hundred thousand pounds of ground beef are being recalled because of possible E.coli contamination.
The ground beef was distributed by Colorado Premium Foods, out of Carrolton, Georgia. The company is recalling a total of 113,424 pounds of beef. That's roughly the same weight of about 34 Toyota Camrys.
The beef was sold in two 24 pound vacuum-packed packages in cardboard boxes containing raw "Ground Beef Puck" with "Use Thru" dates of 4/14/19, 4/17/19, 4/20/19, 4/23/19, 4/28/19, 4/30/19. The boxes were sold to distributors in Norcross, Georgia and Port Orange, Florida.
An investigation into multiple cases of E.coli in Tennessee traced to a restaurant found that samples of beef from Colorado Premium Foods tested positive for E.coli.
Restaurants that have any of the recalled beef are being told to throw it away.
