ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Crews are still working to repair a 24-inch water pipe that ruptured Saturday afternoon at Grady Hospital.
A spokesperson told CBS46 it happened on the sixth floor and damaged several patient care areas and caused a power outage to some areas of the hospital.
Nearly 150 patients had to be relocated.
Debbie McGauley's husband is at Grady after having a stroke. She said he is one of the patients affected by the broken water pipe.
"We got a call yesterday that something happened and they were moving him to another floor and some to a different hospital," McGauley said.
As of Sunday afternoon, the transfer of patients to other metro hospitals continued. Grady is restricting visitation for guest safety as crews work.
According to McGauley, hospital staff is handling the situation well.
"They made sure they took very good care of him," she said. "The nurses are working around the clock, they are doing their very best."
The repairs are expected to be completed by Wednesday. Until then, Grady will remain on total diversion.
