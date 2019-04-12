Stockbridge, GA (CBS46) Over 50 residents of a Henry County apartment complex have been displaced after a fire on Thursday.
The blaze began around 8:20 p.m. at the Eastwood Village Apartments off Old Atlanta Road in Stockbridge.
When crews arrived on scene, heavy smoke and flames were visible from the second floor. All of the residents were able to make it out safely but 52 people are now looking for a new place to live.
In all, 19 units were impacted.
It's unclear what caused the fire, which remains under investigation.
The Red Cross is assisting those affected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.