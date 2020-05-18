ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A couple stopped in Atlanta while awaiting a connecting flight tell CBS46 they were taken aback by the lack of safety protocols they saw.
“They didn’t have any gloves, no mask, they weren’t giving out any sanitizer to any of the customers,” said passenger Randy Hernandez.
Hernandez said it was a packed plane with little to no social distancing.
“To be really honest I would’ve walked out of that flight if I didn’t have to come back to the restaurant. I would’ve definitely walked out of the flight.”
Outraged he took his plea to social media.
“I’m not putting my health or my safety in their hands. What I’m saying is if I’m going to fly and I’m going to pay all this money you as the airline do what you have to do to protect us.”
American Airlines along with several other airlines are rolling out COVID-19 safety protocols, requiring passengers and staff to wear masks and implementing enhance cleaning procedures.
A passenger outraged at what he calls “Jam packed flights “ We get to the bottom of which airline is filling not fulfilling their promises. Tonight on @cbs46 at 9PM/11PM #atlanta #flights @ATLairport pic.twitter.com/IXV8G9jZOx— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) May 19, 2020
“They got the funding to do what they need to do to provide the right service for us as customers, I don’t understand why everybody should follow protocol its simple,” Hernandez added.
American Airlines along with several other airlines rolling out COVID-19 safety protocols.@cbs46 #atlanta @AmericanAir in a statement saying this: pic.twitter.com/a4vjmyB8Nl— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) May 19, 2020
Commercial pilot Robert Katz said the reality is there is always a bottom line.
“The cost of operating an airplane is extremely expensive and therefore the only way to recoup that cost and return a profit is to pack as many paying passengers on board."
Still, Katz encourages the community to think before taking flight.
“Is it really worth it to expose yourself to something that has critical to fatal consequences for not only yourself but your family? We were trying to provide for if you can simply just tough it out until we get a vaccine,” said Katz.
