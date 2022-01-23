ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Fire crews worked a house fire that displaced nearly two dozen people and damaged four houses overnight Saturday.
The fire began overnight outside a house on Charleston Avenue in Atlanta.
The fire displaced 19 residents in 14 family units, including 8 people who lived in one of the properties that served as a boarding house.
Red Cross volunteers provided blankets, personal care items, snacks and water at the scene and are also helping residents with their immediate emergency needs for temporary lodging, food and other essentials.
The cause if the fire is under investigation.
