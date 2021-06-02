CLAYTON Co. (CBS46) -- Fire officials say an overnight fire displaced multiple families, destroyed one building and contributed to temporary power outages in two others overnight Tuesday.
Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers responded to a fire overnight at the Anthos at Pinewood Manor, 6903 Tara Blvd., in Jonesboro.
Along with emotional support for affected residents, they provided emergency assistance for 29 people to help with immediate needs for essentials such as lodging, food, clothing, personal care items and replacement medications.
Red Cross caseworkers said they will continue to follow up with the families in the weeks ahead to help them get back on their feet with recovery planning and referrals to community resources.
