LaGRANGE, GA (CBS46) One person managed to escape a fire that destroyed a house overnight in LaGrange, but another person did not get out of the burning home.
LaGrange firefighters arrived to find the house on Cherry Street completely engulfed in flames. They knew two people were possibly inside, so they used a defensive mode. That's often used to sacrifice a building but save the people inside.
One of the occupants made it out with just minor injuries. Firefighters found the body of other person inside the burned out home.
They are waiting to release the name of the victim until relatives can be notified.
The cause is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.