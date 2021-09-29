ATLANTA (CBS46) — Fire officials are investigating an overnight blaze that torched the backside of a southwest Atlanta home.
It happened along Helen Lane. The occupants of the home managed to get out of the house safely and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire and extent of the damage to the residence remains unknown at this time.
CBS46 will have the latest details on this developing story as they become available.
