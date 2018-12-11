Duluth, GA (CBS46) Police lights lit up a gas station overnight as Gwinnett County Police investigated a homicide.
At the BP Gas Station in the 2000 block of Pleasant Hill Road, a woman was attacked by two other women around 1 a.m. Police say a woman in an SUV was approached by two other women at a gas pump when a verbal altercation occurred.
Surveillance footage shows the graphic nature of what happened next.
"It appears like the confrontation then goes from verbal to physical. She pulls away and circles around the lot. Comes back in towards the pumps and they confront her again," explained Gwinnett Cpl. Wilbert Rundles.
It is then that the situation escalated to physical.
"They get in front of the vehicle to stop it and then come around, open the door and you can see they start having a physical fight. She [the driver] tries to flee the scene from that, and as she's backing up strikes one of the people with her vehicle."
Police now want to speak with the driver. She is described as light skinned, unknown race, in her 20's with brown hair She was last seen wearing a dark colored NIKE hoodie with another jacket over it and matching sweatpants.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts or identity is advised to contact police.
