Fire breaks out in a Del Rio Terrace home overnight, killing five people - one woman and four children - according to DeKalb County Fire Rescue.
Firefighters arrived at the burning home and quickly began battling the flames. During searches, five victims were located. The ages and identities have not been released. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials are checking to see if fire alarms were working properly.
Neighbors told CBS46 that the family had been in the home less than a year. Officials have not released the names and ages of the victims, pending notification of next of kin. The relationship of the victims has not been released at this time.
This is a developing story. CBS46 News continues to gather details and will have more information as it is released.
